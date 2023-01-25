Seyi Tinubu, the son of the APC presidential candidate, has met with Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra state while canvassing votes for his father in the state

The son of the presidential hopeful was also reported to have bagged a chieftaincy title in a community in the state

Anambra is the home state of Peter Obi, one of the leading presidential candidates with Tinubu and a former governor of the state

Awka, Anambra - Seyi, the son of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has urged the people of the southeast to be cautious in their permutations in the 2023 poll.

Seyi Tinubu said the region that is dominated by the Igbo, should not make the mistake of the anti-APC they made in the 2015 and 2019 elections in the 2023 poll.

Seyi Tinubu bags chieftaincy title in Anambra, Peter Obi's backyard Photo Credit: @TheNationNews

What Seyi Tinubu tells Igbo, when he meets Soludo in Anambra

Legit.ng regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Tinubu as issuing the warning on Tuesday, January 24, while addressing newsmen in Awka, Anambra state, during his campaign tour of the state.

The son of the APC standard bearer called on people of the Southeast zone not to vote against the party in 2023, as they did in 2015 and 2019, when they supported the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and ended up losing out in the central government.

Tinubu, who had earlier paid a courtesy call on Governor Chukwuma Soludo, explained that his visit was to strike deal with stakeholders and youths in the state as it concerned the presidential election and to solicit the support of the Southeast people.

In another development, Seyi Tinubu was reported to have bagged a chieftaincy title in an Anambra community. The picture of the event was shared by The Nation on its Twitter page.

Recalled that Anambra is the home state of Peter Obi, one of the strongest challengers of Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

Obi is also a former governor of Anambra state but his candidacy has been criticised by his successor, Soludo and his signboards have been allegedly brought down by the state government over legal issues.

Seyi Tinubu meets Igbo bigwigs, see video

Legit.ng earlier reported that The son of Bola Tinubu, the standard bearer of the APC in the 2023 presidential election has made a strong move by meeting the bigwigs in the southeast.

The region is considered as the stronghold of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, a strong opponent of Bola Tinubu.

In a viral video, Seyi Tinubu was seen making pleasantries with the likes of White Money, E-Money, Kenayo O Kenayo among many others who are mostly from Anambra.

Source: Legit.ng