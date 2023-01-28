Osun, Osogbo - Emerging reports have confirmed that there is pandemonium in Osogbo, the Osun state capital following the verdict of the election tribunal sacking Governor Ademola Adeleke.

According to Daily Independence, suspected political thugs were on a rampage on Friday, January 27 destroying billboards, posters, and banners of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Protesters were reported to have vandalised billboards, posters and banners of the APC in Osogbo. Photo: Gboyega Oyetola, Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that public properties were vandalised by these suspected thugs who ignited fear in residents.

Further information gathered that loyalists of ex-governor Gboyaga Oyetola and members of the APC have gone off the radar over the fear of being attacked by these hoodlums.

It was gathered that the streets of Osogbo and Ede the native town of the incumbent were flooded by security agents in order to restore normalcy and calm the nerves of residents.

However, it was gathered that some protesters barricaded the popular Olaiya junction and Oke Fia which has led to heavy gridlock around this axis.

