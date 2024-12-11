Former Senator Shehu Sani has predicted the end of the polytechnics and colleges of education era in Nigeria due to disparities in the workplaces

The former senators the development has forced polytechnics and colleges of education to start converting to universities

Some Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the comment of the former senator, with some noting that the disparity started with JAMB

Shehu Sani, the former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth National Assembly, predicted that there would be a time when no one would be applying to study Nigerian polytechnics and colleges of education.

The outspoken former senator added that the polytechnics and colleges of education that saw the trend are quickly converting to universities, eventually leading to their extinction.

In a tweet on Wednesday, December 11, Sani attributed the problem to the emphasis on university degrees in employment and promotion. His tweet reads:

"Polytechnics and Colleges of Education are rapidly converting to Universities these days. A time will come when nobody will seek admission into any higher institution other than the University. Emphasis on a university degree for employment and promotion is the cause."

Nigerians' reactions to polytechnic, university disparities

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the tweet and shared their perspective. Below are some of their comments:

Paul of Truth wrote:

"From jamb scores, there is already segregation based on what school one can attend, either university or polytechnic."

Joe posited:

"Since the hunter has learnt to shoot without missing, the birds, too, have learnt to fly without perching. It is only those who refuse to prioritize higher institutions that have sense in Nigeria."

Musa Jidda commented:

"This is a policy problem; government body language is always showing that anything that has to do with skill is for the poor."

IJN shared different perspective:

"I forsee a return to polytechnics in the long run as the demand for skills, not degrees, progresses. The degree market is saturated. Skills are needed now."

Fatty Bright reacted:

"And that will bring setbacks for us as a country. Polytechnics and colleges of education are for theory and practicals. If we lose this, we have lost values in our technical knowledge."

