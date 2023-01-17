2023 elections: "We Have Evidence of Tinubu’s Criminality", Melaye

Dino Melaye, a spokesperson of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council, has said that there is evidence of criminality linked to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Melaye said this in response to a claim by a self-acclaimed former aide of Atiku Abubakar, Mike Achimugu, that the former vice president is using the Special Purpose Vehicles to usurp funds while in office.

In his defence of Atiku, Melaye noted that his principal is not the only former vice president of Nigeria, adding that people meet him on the streets on a daily basis and greet him cordially.

His words:

“We travelled on the streets of London. People were stopping him to take pictures with him. So, you see Atiku Abubakar, take a picture with him and interact with him for some minutes and say you are his aide. That is not acceptable.

“What I am saying in essence is this: Every statement made by that boy (referring to Mike Achimugu) was sponsored by the APC to create unnecessary distractions. Festus Keyamo has gone to court and written petitions on his name."

Accusing Tinubu, Melaye claimed that the former Lagos governor needs to resign because he is not healthy.

He argued that according to the Nigerian constitution, for one to be the president of the country, they must be mentally and physically fit.

The former Kogi senator added:

“Tinubu is not mentally and physically fit. We have evidence of his criminality. We have evidence of his indictment. What is he doing around saying he wants to be president?”

