The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has dismissed any insinuation of friction in his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, saying his support for the president is unalloyed and enduring.

A statement by the Tinubu Media Office signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz said that Tinubu while addressing APC supporters in Guasu, Zamfara state's capital city promised to tackle problems bedevilling the state and enhance agricultural productivity.

Tinubu has said that he supported and will continue to support President Buhari throughout his administration. Photo: APC

The former Lagos state governor also appreciated the people of the state and key party leaders for the warm welcome.

Rift with President Buhari

Speaking on his perceived rift with President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC flag bearer said he has supported the president even before his first day in office.

He also said that he will continue to be President Buhari's supporter and friend after his last day in office.

His words:

"He tackled the problems other leaders ran from. He has earned a place in history that cannot be denied.

"I have said this before and will say it again now: when the true history of this moment is written, President Buhari shall be treated very kindly because of his contributions to the nation."

