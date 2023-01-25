The campaign train of the ruling All Progressives Congress took Ogun state by storm on Wednesday, January 25th

During the presidential rally, the APC flagbearer assured the people of Ogun state that he would put an end to fuel scarcity in the country if elected president

Meanwhile, the former governor of Lagos state urged the people to vote for the ruling APC in the forthcoming elections, while noting his administration would change the narrative

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to end the perennial fuel scarcity in the country if elected president.

Tinubu made the promise while addressing party faithful who thronged the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta for the Ogun State APC presidential rally, on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023.

Tinubu promises to end fuel scarcity. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

At the Ogun APC rally, Tinubu makes fresh promises

The APC candidate was led into the waiting arms of the joyous party supporters who had waited several hours, dressed in various party attires and carrying support banners by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun.

In a statement signed by Tinubu Media Office, Tunde Rahman and sent to Legit.ng, the former Lagos Governor in his speech praised the party supporters for coming in their large numbers to receive him despite the current fuel scarcity across the country.

Tinubu vows to end fuel scarcity

While stating that he would put an end to the fuel crisis, he described the upcoming election as a revolution, urging the party supporters and indigenes of Ogun State to come out in their large numbers, the same way they did for the rally, on February 25 to vote APC.

Speaking to the youth, the APC candidate also promised to ensure that they enjoy quality education not truncated by strikes, while also making jobs available for them once out of school.

He said,

“A Tinubu administration will create over 1 million jobs in ICT in the next 24 months. The fine and skilled graduates of the Ogun Tech Hub will be able to find work as they continue to contribute towards our overall economic well-being.”

