Regina Daniels has shared some lovely pictures to the delight of her fans on her social media pages

In her post, she bragged about her position and how she does not have replica as she also scored herself

Her fans were wowed by her post as they shared their observation about her and praised his new look

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, knows how to capture the attention of fans with her post on social media.

The mother of two who was celebrated by a colleague recently shared a picture collage of herself and fans couldn't have enough of her great look.

She also drooled over her beautiful look. According to her, she was the main deal and she does not have a replica.

Regina Daniels scores self

In the caption of her post, the actress gave herself a score and said that she was one out of one, and she was ten over ten.

In one of the picture shared, she was wearing a hat and a blue bum short. The role interpreter, who marked her wedding anniversary weeks ago, decorated her head with flowers in another picture.

She also wore a top made with red wool and fitted her like second a skin. It also complimented her lovely skin tone and body shape.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Regina Daniels' post

Netizens shared their take about the actress' look. Here are some of the comments below:

@love_akpo_21:

"The most prettiest."

@graceanthony090:

"Beautiful baby girl."

@bumty2024:

"She radiates beauty."

@cheche_basilea:

"Asa Ned."

@naomi_doose10:

"I can tell that the girl is on fire."

@_judithbliss:

"I love the look, it is just too perfect and beautiful."

Regina Daniels' husband praises her

Legit.ng had reported that Regina Daniels' husband, Senator Ned Nwoko had showered praises on his last wife, Regina Daniels, for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, as the actress shared a video from the event.

While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife made him stand up from the bed to be at the function.

