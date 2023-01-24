Rabiu Kwankwaso, NNPP flagbearer is preparing for the worse ahead of the 2023 presidential election

A few weeks before the poll, the former governor of Kano state revealed he will accept his fate if he eventually lost the presidential seat of power, the office of the presidency

Kwankwaso made this disclosure on Monday, January 23rd, during a presidential town hall meeting at the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA)

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has revealed what he will eventually do if he lost out in the forthcoming presidential election.

Kwankwaso noted that he will accept the outcome of the 2023 presidential election if it does not turn out to be in his favour, a report by Channels TV confirmed.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with staff and students of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), on Monday, January 23rd, Kwankwaso however, said the polls must be free and fair.

“I have no problem with accepting losing election. The best way to accept the 2023 election is by doing the right thing – free, fair and of course credible election,” he said.

Kwankwaso makes fresh promises

The former defence minister also promised to increase the numerical strength of the country’s armed forces, as part of his security strategy.

He engaged with students and management staff of the university on his manifesto, including security, education, youth inclusivity, unemployment, and the economy.

“We will give a lot of opportunity to the young men and women to serve this country as members of the armed forces, members of the police, members of the DSS and so on,” he added.

