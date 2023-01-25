The war of words between the two leading contenders in the forthcoming presidential election has continued unabated

Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate, says his counterpart in the ruling APC is already preparing for defeat

The former vice president was reacting to the comments made by the APC presidential candidate in Ogun state

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) is frustrated by his inability to stop the cashless policy and currency redesign of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Atiku made the claim through his special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu on Wednesday, January 25.

Addressing the media at a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter, Shaibu commended the CBN for the new policy, saying it will curb vote buying and enhance the credibility of next month’s election,

He said Tinubu has begun crying over his imminent defeat after the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, insisted on Tuesday, January 31 as the deadline for all old naira notes to return to the banks.

His words:

“Even though the CBN policy affects all 18 political parties, Tinubu is the only one frustrated because his plan to deploy bullion vans and bribe poor voters and security agents on the day of election has failed woefully.

“Also frustrated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s unwillingness to attend some of his insipid rallies, Tinubu launched an attack against the president who doubles as the minister of petroleum.

“It is funny that Tinubu is just commenting over the fuel scarcity which started in different parts of the country as far back as February 2022. In Lagos, where Tinubu claims to be the landlord, the state has been witnessing fuel queues since last November.

“It is therefore dubious of Tinubu to try to extricate himself from the failures of his party because elections are 30 days away.”

Atiku said Tinubu is campaigning as if he is in the opposition, after the APC presidential candidate was quoted as saying his supporters would use their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to “chase them out of power next month.”

Atiku further warned Nigerians against voting Tinubu, saying the country will not recover from such leadership.

The PDP presidential candidate stated that Tinubu already has an inkling that he would loose the election, adding that the APC presidential candidate's comments on fuel scarcity and naira redesign are excuses.

