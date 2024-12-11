2024 is gradually winding down, but it has been a great year for many people. 2024 marked a significant life milestone for many people pursuing one thing or the other. One group that had it good this year was university students who observed their convocation in 2024. Some students in their final year flooded social media with their convocation stories.

Omojuwa, Ndanitsa and Kwaji achieved academic success in 2024. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Babatunde Omojuwa/Eunice Kwaji and TikTok/AY Ndanitsa.

Many students graduated from Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, the University of Ibadan, the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), the University of Lagos (UNILAG), the Lagos State University (LASU), Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka, Igbinedion University, Okada, and so many more.

However, a few of them stood out among their peers due to their remarkable academic achievements.

In retrospect, Legit.ng shares the story of three students who went viral online after sharing their graduation stories.

1. Vahyalajah Eunice Kwaji bags degree at Nile University

One of the graduates who shone like a billion stars during her graduation ceremony was Vahyalajah Eunice Kwaji.

Eunice, who is from Adamawa State, did so well that she was named the best female graduating student in her school.

Eunice studied petroleum engineering at Nile University, Abuja and aced the course.

In an interview, she told Legit.ng:

"My name is Vahyalajah Eunice Kwaji, a Petroleum and Gas Engineer from Adamawa State, Nigeria. My passion for academics, particularly in the sciences, began with my early love for mathematics. As a child, I excelled in solving mental multiplication challenges posed by my mother, sparking my interest in complex problem-solving. In junior school, I advanced by attending my eldest sister's classes, which kept me ahead academically and led to my selection as head girl in senior secondary school. My dedication to excellence earned me the Silver Standard of the Duke of Edinburgh Award for contributions to community impact, skill development, and academic achievements, shaping my journey of leadership and growth."

2. Dr AY Ndanitsa graduates from Nile University

Another university graduate who caught the attention of social media users during the graduation season is Dr AY Ndanitsa.

After she made a post on TikTok to celebrate her graduation, a lot of people thronged her comment secion to congratulate her on becoming a PhD holder.

Dr Nadnitsa has a masters degree in economics before proceeding with her PhD in the same field.

More interesting is that her husband, Dr Agom is also a PhD holder. Agon holds a PhD in engineering.

3. Babatunde Omojuwa graduates from FUTA

Another student who graduated with a very good result is Babatunde Omojuwa.

Babatunde studied computer engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) Ondo state.

Babatunde graduated with a first-class degree in the field, a development that attracted praise from social media users.

He told Legit.ng in a chat:

"The secret to my academic success can be summed up in four key principles: God, determination, discipline, and hard work."

In a post he made on LinkedIn, Babatunde said he had earlier won the MTN Foundation scholarship.

His words:

"In 2017, I stepped into FUTA. The initial experience was overwhelming—new environment, unfamiliar faces, and a challenging academic curriculum. Despite the struggles, I ended my first year with a 4.81 CGPA. From then on, I consistently earned a spot on the Dean’s List every year. The journey wasn’t easy. Sleepless nights, countless exams, balancing academics with a side hustle, it was tough, but every challenge taught me resilience."

