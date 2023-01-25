Funke Akindele, the running to the Lagos state governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been chased out of the Ketu fruit market.

PM News reports that the Nollywood actress-turned-politician was harassed by some hoodlums in the market where she went to campaign ahead of the election.

PDP governorship candidate for Lagos has condemned the attack on his running mate, Funke Akindele in a Lagos market. Photo: Funke Akindele

Reacting to the incident, the PDP governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran popularly known as Jandor said that of the supporters of the team was stabbed during the attack which took place on Tuesday, January 24.

Jandor confirmed that Akindele left the campaign train while the team continued to move around the streets in the council.

Speaking during a meeting with the chief IImam of Ketu Central Mosque, Jandor confirmed that a member of his security team was stabbed while others including journalists were injured.

However, noting that he was not deterred by the hoodlums' attack, Jandor said his desire is to free the state from bondage and rescue it by allowing the wealth in the state to work for the people.

His words:

“What is happening we do not want it again. It is not good for democracy, but despite the attacks, we are moving and still motivated to rescue our people.

“I know it is only God that can give and take, if God gives you no one can take."

Source: Legit.ng