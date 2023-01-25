There is a new development regarding the alleged money laundering trial of the former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and others

The trial of Fani-Kayode and others on Wednesday, January 25th, faced a huge setback following the absence of the prosecution and defence counsels at the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court

Meanwhile, the EFCC earlier preferred a 17-count charge of N4.6billion money laundering against them, they had each pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail

Fresh facts have emerged regarding the trial of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and others over an alleged N4.6 billion.

According to a report by The Punch, the money laundering trial could not continue on Wednesday, January 25th, due to the absence of prosecution and defence counsels.

The absence of prosecution and defence counsel stalled Fani-Kayode's N4.6bn money laundering Trial.

Source: Facebook

The case was adjourned

Meanwhile, the court had on the last adjourned date fixed January 25 for the continuation of trial but the matter could not proceed as the court was informed that the prosecution and defence counsels were both appearing at the court of appeal.

The case was further adjourned till January 26.

Fani-Kayode is standing trial alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenandi Usman; Yusuf Danjuma, a former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria and a company, Jointrust Dimentions Nigeria Limited.

