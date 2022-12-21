Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has commented on the raging issue between the DSS and the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

The former minister of aviation alleged that Emefiele was asked to report to the DSS to answer questions on terrorism but he refused

Fani-Kayode berated the CBN chief and asked if he has anything to hide which made him not to report to the secret police as allegedly demanded

FCT, Abuja - Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has berated the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, accusing him of refusing to report to the DSS to answer questions on terrorism.

Media reports had earlier stated that the Department of State Services filed a motion ex parte at the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking an order to arrest and detain the CBN chief over alleged terrorism financing.

APC chieftain Femi Fani-Kayode accuses CBN governor Emefiele of refusing to report to the DSS to answer questions of terrorism. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

The court, however, declined the motion ex parte which was said to have been filed by the applicant in the absence of the respondent.

Justice JT Tsoho, the chief judge, said the secret police did not provide any concrete evidence to substantiate its claims that Emefiele was involved in terrorism financing and economic crimes.

Is CBN governor Emefiele above the law? Fani-Kayode reacts

Commenting on the development in a Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng, the former minister of aviation alleged that Emefiele was asked to report to the DSS to answer questions on terrorism allegations but he refused to do so.

The Facebook post reads:

"This is my PERSONAL opinion.

"Is Godwin Emefiele, Gov. of Central Bank, above the law? Who does he think he is? Can he fight the system? Can he disgrace the service?

"He was asked to report to the DSS to answer questions on terrorism & he refused to do so.What has he got to hide?"

DSS reacts as court gives verdict on secret police' move to arrest, detain CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the DSS issued a statement after a Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) criticised its alleged move to arrest Emefiele.

The coalition led by Tochukwu Ohazuruike on Monday, December 19, raised an alarm that there was a plot by the DSS to frame Emefiele for terrorism and remove him from office.

Later on Monday, the DSS in a statement released by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, warned Nigerians against being used to “undermine” its investigations.

Source: Legit.ng