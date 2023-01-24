Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister has reacted to the suit challenging the candidacy of the APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu

In a recent interview, the APC chieftain noted that the PDP has failed as they have no evidence to present to the court against claims linking Tinubu to drug trafficking and money laundering

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode was reacting to a statement by the PDP campaign spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan, who stated the PDP had approached the courts seeking to disqualify Tinubu ahead of the polls

A spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its suit challenging the candidacy of APC flagbearer Bola Tinubu in the February 25th presidential elections.

Meanwhile, on Monday, January 23rd, the spokesperson for the PDP campaign council, Kola Ologbodiyan, told journalists that the party had approached the courts seeking Tinubu’s disqualification over allegations bordering on conviction for trafficking narcotics in the United States.

Fani-Kayode reacts to the PDP's court case against Tinubu. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode, Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Fani-Kayode reacts, blasts PDP for taking Tinubu to court

Reacting, Fani-Kayode, who made a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today later in the day, described the claims as baseless.

According to the former aviation minister, the case is being initiated by the PDP as a smokescreen to deflect from the APC’s own case against the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for alleged corruption.

Fani-Kayode said,

“We need to be responsible and it is our duty to expose Atiku for what he really is and we will continue to do that. They have tried to respond by bringing all manner of insults, all manner of fake allegations without any credible evidence."

