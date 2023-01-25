One 62-year-old Alhaji Bamuwa Umaru has been arrested by the Kano state Police Command for offering N1 million as a bribe for the release of Yusuf Ibrahim who was arrested for kidnapping.

Daily Trust reports that Umaru a resident of Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kano state offered the bribe to police officers.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Police in kano state, SP Abdullahi Haruna, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday, January 24, said that Umaru had approached the officer in charge of the state anti-kidnapping squad, SP Aliyu Mohammed.

Haruna added that during Umaru's meeting with the officer, he offered him (Mohammed) the bribe to secure the release of Ibrahim, 27.

Speaking further, Harun said that Ibrahim is a native of Danjibga Village, Tsafe LGA, Zamfara state.

His words:

“The suspected kidnapper was arrested by a team of Operation Restore Peace led by CSP Usman Abdullahi, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Rijiyar Zaki Division Kano after he was identified by a driver they kidnapped along Funtuwa-Gusau Road, and collected the sum of N500,000 as ransom before his release.

“On preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime and further confessed to having participated in a series of kidnappings at Sheme, Yankara, Faskari and Kucheri villages in Katsina and Zamfara states, respectively.”

The Punch reports that the Police spokesperson also noted that the suspect in his confessional statement said their gang had succeeded in killing about 10 victims.

He also confessed to having single-handedly killed two out of the 10 unfortunate victims.

Further speaking, Harun said that both the suspected kidnapper and the man that offered the money would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

