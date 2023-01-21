Dele Momodu has fired back at Festus Keyamo for asking the EFCC to arrest Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate

Keyamo has earlier taken a swipe at the PDP candidate over corruption allegation level against him by his former aide, Michael Achimugu

Achimugu had claimed that Atiku siphoned public money through SPVs when he served as vice president under ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007

Dele Momodu, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, has described his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC) PCC, Festus Keyamo, as an attention seeker.

Momodu said Keyamo is a troublesome interloper who wanted attention for taking up corruption allegations against the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Tribune reported.

Dele Momodu reacts as Keyamo drags Atiku to court

One Michael Achimugu, a former aide to Atiku, has alleged that the PDP presidential candidate, used to siphon public funds when he served as the vice president of ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007.

Achimugu claimed that the money laundering act was committed through special purpose vehicles (SPVs).

Keyamo after that called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-graft agencies to arrest Atiku and prosecute Atiku over the allegation.

The APC chieftain subsequently filed a suit against the anti-graft agencies at the federal high court over their failure to arrest Atiku within his 72 hours ultimatum, asking the court to compel them to arrest and prosecute the PDP candidate.

But in reacting to Keyamo's move on Saturday, Momodu claimed that Keyamo has done more damage than good to Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate

He said:

“I’m not in a position to speak about legal issues. As far as I’m concerned, Festus Keyamo is just a troublesome interloper who is looking for attention at all times. And what he has done with that is that he has done more damage to Tinubu than to Atiku."

