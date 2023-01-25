APC chieftain, Ibrahim Tajudeen has warned the party's governors from the north-central to stop heating up the polity

Tajudeen was reacting to the governor's stance that the region must get an allocation in the zoning of leadership offices in the 10th NASS

The ruling party chieftain stated that the region must be ready to make the necessary sacrifice for national cohesion

FCT, Abuja - Ibrahim Tajudeen, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has stated that the uproar that followed the zoning of leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly is unnecessary.

In a statement sent to journalists and seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 16, Tajudeen said zoning the position of Senate President to the south-south; Deputy Senate President to the north-west; Speaker of the House of Reps to the north-west and Deputy Speaker to the south-east is in order.

APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu had assured that the issues in the party would soon be resolved. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

He, however, admitted that though the convention most times follows a pattern where the country's six geopolitical zones take one each of the top positions in the executive and legislative arms of government, this has not been the case in the last few years.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

''The agitation by the north-central that it has been sidelined in the scheme of things is therefore hasty and cannot be conclusively substantiated because the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is yet to be inaugurated.

''The call for the review of the zoning by the governors in the north-central on Monday wouldn't be necessary if the chief executives had waited to see what Asiwaju has in stock for the zone.

''Besides, as it is, the north-central has been the first to benefit from the zoning arrangement of the APC with the decision to allocate the office of the national chairman of the party to the zone in 2022.''

Tajudeen stated that other zones respected the arrangement and did not present candidates to contest against the decision of the APC when the chairmanship seat was zoned to the north-central.

He added:

''The north-central no doubt has contributed to the success of the APC and should not at this critical period rock the boat but make the necessary sacrifice for the success of the next administration.

''The 2023 zoning arrangement is not absurd or skewed as claimed by North Central governors and senators as in the end, all the zones would be adequately carried along as the region is most likely to get key appointments in the next administration.''

10th NASS: Fresh agitation for female Deputy Speaker emerge

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing tussle for the House of Representatives deputy speakership seat, there is fresh agitation for Tinubu to consider a female candidate for the coveted position.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, the Nigerian market women's forum on Tuesday, May 16, appealed and urged Tinubu to fulfil his campaign promises of promoting inclusivity.

The national chairperson of the forum, Hajiya Zainab Abubakar, stated that considering a female candidate for the deputy speakership seat of the House of Representatives would foster women's participation in politics.

10th NASS: Akeredolu rejects zoning formula endorsed by Tinubu

Recall that the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, condemned the zoning arrangement of the APC for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Akeredolu, who also doubles as the chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum, described the zoning arrangement as a skewed one that reinforces injustice and enhances inequity.

The governor, in a statement, specifically wondered why a political zone would be favoured with two slots at the instance of others in the “permutation” carried out by the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng