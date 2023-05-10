10th NASS: Fresh Crisis Brews in APC As Akeredolu Rejects Zoning Formula Endorsed by Tinubu
- Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has condemned the zoning arrangement of the APC per the leadership of the forthcoming 10th National Assembly which will be inaugurated in June
- In the zoning arrangement by the APC NWC, endorsed by Bola Tinubu, the South-south is to produce the senate president while the North-west will produce the deputy senate president
- Similarly, the North-west is expected to produce the Speaker of the House of Representatives while the South-east will produce the deputy speaker
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state on Wednesday, May 10, rejected the zoning arrangement for the leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly, announced by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and endorsed by the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Akeredolu, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum (SGF), described the zoning arrangement as a skewed one that reinforces injustice and enhances inequity, Daily Trust reported.
10th NASS: Akeredolu faults APC's zoning arrangement
The governor, in a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo state capital, specifically wondered why a political zone would be favoured with two slots at the instance of others in the “permutation” carried out by the ruling party, The Cable report added.
Akeredolu said “it stands logic on the head” that the north-west would be getting two positions in the parliament leadership while the north-central is rewarded with none.
He accused “a few individuals with eyes on Aso Rock Power Buttons” of attempting to “cabin” the presidency of Bola Tinubu.
