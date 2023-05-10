Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has condemned the zoning arrangement of the APC per the leadership of the forthcoming 10th National Assembly which will be inaugurated in June

In the zoning arrangement by the APC NWC, endorsed by Bola Tinubu, the South-south is to produce the senate president while the North-west will produce the deputy senate president

Similarly, the North-west is expected to produce the Speaker of the House of Representatives while the South-east will produce the deputy speaker

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state on Wednesday, May 10, rejected the zoning arrangement for the leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly, announced by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and endorsed by the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akeredolu, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum (SGF), described the zoning arrangement as a skewed one that reinforces injustice and enhances inequity, Daily Trust reported.

Akeredolu disagrees with APC's zoning formula endorsed by Tinubu for the 10th National Assembly leadership. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

10th NASS: Akeredolu faults APC's zoning arrangement

The governor, in a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo state capital, specifically wondered why a political zone would be favoured with two slots at the instance of others in the “permutation” carried out by the ruling party, The Cable report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Akeredolu said “it stands logic on the head” that the north-west would be getting two positions in the parliament leadership while the north-central is rewarded with none.

He accused “a few individuals with eyes on Aso Rock Power Buttons” of attempting to “cabin” the presidency of Bola Tinubu.

10th NASS: NDF condemns APC's appointment of principal officers

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC)'s choice of principal officers for the 10th National Assembly.

Sani Gwandu, in a statement signed on behalf of the NDF, said the party's zoning template is the most grievous injustice to the people of the Northcentral.

Noting that Nigerians from the Northcentral geo-political zone have constantly been taken for granted in the country's political equation, Gwandu said the action of the APC could be described as unfair.

National Assembly: Tinubu, APC's nominees begin permutations to outsmart PDP, LP, others

The preferred candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly have begun to build bridges to actualise their aspirations ahead of next month when the assembly will be inaugurated.

Recall that the APC, on Monday, May 8, announced its zoning formula for the positions of the Senate presidency and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The party further stated it would prefer the Senate President to be Godswill Akpabio while his deputy should be Jibrin Barau. It then nominated Tajudeen Abbas as the speaker and Benjamin Kalu as his deputy.

Source: Legit.ng