Atiku Abubakar's wife, Titi has called on the people of Yoruba descent to ensure they vote for her husband who is contesting for the seat of the president under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Cable reports that Titi while speaking during an interview on Tuesday, January 24, said that Yoruba is yet to boast of a First Lady since the inception of democracy in 1999.

Titi Abubakar says she wants to break the record by becoming Yoruba's first-ever First Lady in Nigeria.

Source: UGC

Appealing to the people from the southwest region to support her husband, Titi said she wants to become Nigeria's first Yoruba First Lady.

During the interview which was conducted by BBC Yoruba, Titi assured the people that she will not relent in her humanitarian work which spans across issues of women including the fight against trafficking and child labour

Her words:

“Since the inception of the civilian government in 1999, no Yoruba person has become the first lady of the country. I want to be the first Yoruba woman.

“I want Yoruba people to support the candidacy of Atiku. Atiku’s victory will make me the first lady of the country.”

Also stating that her husband will unify the people of Nigeria if he is elected president, Titi said Atiku wants to give back to society.

She added:

“During his youthful days, he attended schools for free. The government-sponsored their education and gave them stipends. The government also provided jobs.

“After he had passed through that stage, he came to the understanding that the government had done wonderful things for him. Hence, he developed the desire to pay back the good deeds to Nigerians owing to what the country had done for him.

“My husband said he will do five things for Nigeria. He said he will fix Nigeria. There is no unity in the country. The country is currently in disarray."

Titi Abubakar's orgin

Reminding the people that she's their daughter, Atiku's wife said Nigeria's used to be more united in the past than now.

She said:

“I’m from Osun state. In the past, Christians and Muslims did things together. My parents allowed me to marry him. But now, we don’t know where the world is going. My husband saw all these and he said he wants to return Nigeria to point of unity."

She also promised that Atiku will work towards addressing the incessant industrial action by lecturers which keeps students out of school.

