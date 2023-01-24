Nigerians have been assured of plans by the Peoples Democratic Party's leadership to restructure the country

This assurance was handed to Nigerians by the 2023 presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar

The former vice president said this while urging the people of Bayelsa state to for him in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election

The 2023 flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, January 23, promised to restructure the country should he win the forthcoming presidential election, New Telegraph reports.

Speaking during his campaign in Yenogoa, Bayelsa state capital city, Atiku also promised to improve the economy of Nigeria and improve the living conditions of citizens by creating jobs and reducing the rate of unemployment across the country.

Atiku has promised to restructure Nigeria. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Also noting that job creation will get numerous Nigerian youths engaged and help reduce the insecurity in the country, the former vice president maintained the Bayelsa is PDP and PDP is Bayelsa.

His words:

"Since 1999, all the things that the state got, all came from the PDP. Everything you see in Bayelsa today was provided by the PDP government.

“Therefore, I’m calling on you the people of Bayelsa, don’t make the mistake of leaving the PDP. You have produced a president and governors, so the future of Nigeria and that of Bayelsa is tied to the PDP."

The Punch reports that the former vice president also assured the people of the state of his commitment to implementing five key programmes in Nigeria starting from the unification of the country.

He added:

"I’m going to give every part of this country a sense of belonging.”

Source: Legit.ng