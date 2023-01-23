Intelligence reports prevented Peter Obi from visiting Internally Displaced Persons in Katsina on Monday, January 23

The Labour Party presidential was initially billed to interact with the displaced persons in the northwest state

Inside sources say the meeting was called off after several security reports warning against the move

Katsina - A report by Daily Sun indicates that Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, who arrived in Katsina on Monday, January 23 could not honour a scheduled meeting with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from across the state over unfavourable security reports.

According to the report, Obi was in Katsina alongside his running mate, Dr Ahmed Yusuf Datti, and other chieftains of the party.

Peter Obi speaking to the press after his town hall meeting in Katsina.

Source: Twitter

A source quoted in the report said:

“Mr Peter Obi was scheduled to meet with the IDPs, women, youth and students’ leaders from across Katsina state at the Munaj Event Centre but that meeting could not hold because we got security reports that the place was not safe for him.”

Speaking later at a rally, Obi said:

“Datti and I have chosen to build a new Nigeria. That new Nigeria is to ensure that we secure the people and when we have security and open the borders.

“I beg you, go out and vote for us and you will see a new Nigeria. A new Nigeria where there will not be insecurity, a new Nigeria where there will be no poverty.”

He assured the people of Katsina of his commitment to do the right thing if elected president.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, further assured them that with him as the Nigerian leader, there will be a new Nigeria where citizens will be happy to say they are Nigerians.

He lamented over the state if insecurity in Katsina, stressing that if elected, he will ensure the safety of the residents.

He said:

“Katsina used to be a peaceful town and a peaceful state but today, it is not.”

On its part, the National Conscience Party (NCP) has endorsed Obi, ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

Channels Television reports that NCP national chairman, Dr Tanko Yinusa, promised to mobilise party members to secure the needed votes for Obi’s victory.

He explained that the former Anambra governor has all it takes to earn the trust and confidence of the NCP ahead of the election.

