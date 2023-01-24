Katsina state residents have been urged to ensure they cast their votes for the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party

This call was made by Peter Obi while addressing the teeming crowd at his presidential campaign rally in Katsina state

Obi alleged that politicians who the residents have been fighting for - with their lives - have continued to deceive the people

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has warned residents of Katsina state against casting their votes for political parties that have failed to deliver on their election promises.

Obi made the call while speaking to the crowd at his presidential campaign rally in the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Peter Obi has warned Nigerian against being deceived by politicians. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reports that Obi while wooing the people of Katsina said that previous administrations have succeeded at doing nothing but bringing hardship and poverty to the people.

His words:

“I know you always have government, but you will agree with me that you are always being deceived, especially by the people you have been fighting for. Now we are coming, and I’m begging you to go out and vote for us and you see a new Nigeria."

Re-opening of border areas across Nigeria

Speaking further, Obi assured the people that he will re-open the border areas in Katsina and fight insecurity which has been heightened by bandits operating in the state.

Obi added that the growing insecurity, incessant killings and kidnapping have caused extreme hardship among Nigerians.

While promising to build a new Nigeria, the former Anambra state governor said if elected as president, his administration will boost the socio-economic activities of Katsina state and the nation in general.

Obi said:

“Ours is to fight poverty, and we can’t fight poverty without security and opening the borders, we will make sure we bring you out of poverty.

“There is insecurity in Katsina and Nigeria, we will fight the insecurity, and poverty and make sure people stop suffering."

