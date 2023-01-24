Peter Obi, a 2023 presidential candidate in the forthcoming Nigeria election has called on the youths and members of various unions across the country to embrace the Labour Party.

Obi while speaking at his campaign rally in Kano on Sunday, January 22, said that the Labour Party is one for young people and those in the unions.

Peter Obi has reiterated the need for Nigeria to elect leaders who are less than 70 years. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi

In a video monitored by Legit.ng, the former Anambra state's governor said other political parties are littered with people too old to handle the affairs of the country.

His words:

"Union people, the youths, this is your party, this is your future; we want to build a future for you.

"If you look at it, our government is coming down with age, if you look at me... The APC chairman ins 75 years old, PDP chairman is over 70 years, our chairman (Labour Party) is 52 years... It's coming down."

Also taking a jab at the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, whose age has raised several controversies in the polity, Obi said the youthfulness of he, and members of the leadership structure of the Labour Party is what Nigeria needs at a time like this.

He added:

"If you combine my age and that of Datti, divide it into two, we are in fifty-something.

"If you combine the other one; they are 70. The other one we don't even know their age at all. We cannot continue this way. It (Nigeria's presidential seat) is not old people's home."

