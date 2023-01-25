Following the attack on Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential standard bearer, President Muhammadu Buhari may be prosecuted

This is as Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has stated that if the attack is not investigated, it will begin legal actions against the president

Added to this, the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council has made a call to security agencies to track and arrest the attackers

There is a strong chance that President Muhamadu Buhari will face legal actions if the recent attack on Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, in Katsina is not investigated and the culprit brought to book.

The warning came from the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in a brief statement on Wednesday, January 25, PM News reports.

SERAP has threatened to prosecute the president if the perpetrators are not immediately arrested and forced to face justice.

This threat came hours after the spokesman for the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, called on all security agencies to embark on a man-hunt for the attackers.

Onifade said:

“While thanking the good people of Katsina who came out en masse to support our campaign yesterday, we call on security agencies to investigate this matter to forestall future occurrences."

Suspected hoodlums attack Peter Obi in northern state

The Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council says the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was attacked by hoodlums in Katsina state on Monday, January 23.

Legit.ng recalled that Obi was in Katsina state on Monday to woo the voters in President Muhammadu Buhari's home state.

He promised the people of the northern state he would fix insecurity if elected as president.

How Peter Obi was attacked, campaign council reveals

In a statement released on Tuesday, January 24, Diran Onifade, Head of Media, Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, said, that the attack on Obi and his campaign team is condemnable.

Onifade said the LP flagbearer had met with women in a town hall and then held a hugely successful rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium.

