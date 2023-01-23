Salihu Lukman, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress has denied the claim that he is supporting Peter Obi of the Labour Party

Lukman said he read with dismay, the claim that he has left Bola Tinubu, the flag bearer of APC for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party

According to Lukman, there is a need to appeal to Obidients to candidly recognise the shortcomings of Peter Obi

A member of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, on Sunday, January 22, denied reports that he has thrown his support for the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

This Day reports that Lukman in a statement said it was with dismay that he saw reports that he is supporting Obi.

Lukman has denied the claim that he is supporting Peter Obi's presidential candidacy. Photo: Peter Obi

Adding that he could not imagine how anyone would imagine that he can support Obi or any other candidate asides from his party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu of the APC, Lukman said as a member of the party he wanted to campaign for all the candidates.

His words:

“A close friend and comrade recently asked me if I am Obedient, suggesting that I am supporting Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. To say the least, I was very dismayed that anyone could imagine I will support any candidate other than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

Peter Obi's characteristics

Speaking about the person of Peter Obi and his capacity, Lukman said there is a need to appeal to Obidients to honestly recognise the shortcomings of the Labour Party's flag bearer.

He added:

“In terms of the person of Mr. Peter Obi, so far, his characteristics is that of a typical Nigerian politician, who is more of an election merchant presenting himself every four years for election, even if it means changing political party."

