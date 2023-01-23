Peter Obi of the Labour Party stormed Kano state alongside his running mate and members of his campaign team

The former governor of Anambra state also visited the metropolitan city alongside his wife, Margaret

Posting photos from his visit via his personal Twitter account, Obi thanked the people of Kano state for the warm reception he received

The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has taken his campaign rally to Kano state.

Obi visited the Kano metropolitan city alongside his running mate, Yusuf Ahmed-Datti and other members of his campaign train.

Photos seen by Legit.ng showed that Obi and his presidential campaign team were met by an unprecedented crowd of Kano residents who thronged the streets of the city before gathering at the Kano Pillar stadium - the venue of the campaign.

Peter Obi visited Kano state for his presidential campaign. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Also, Peter Obi and Datti were at the rally with their wives, who also attended a town hall meeting with women and students in the state before they proceed to Kano Pillars stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Peter Obi speaks on visiting Kano

Speaking of his visit to the metropolitan city of Kano, the former Anambra state governor thanked the residents of the state for the overwhelming reception.

Describing their reception as warm, Obi also appreciated the people of Kano for their energetic and lively crowd of Obidient supporters.

His words:

"Thank you Kano State for the warm reception, and the energetic and lively crowd of Obidient supporters. You made today a great success. A New Nigeria is possible! -PO."

On Saturday, January 21, the campaign train of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi hit the southern part of Kaduna state.

During the tour of the state, Obi met with several Nigerians from all walks of life in his campaign to become Nigeria's next president.

The former Anambra state governor in a tweet personally signed by him said it was an awesome unprecedented gathering as he is delighted to be in the state.

Peter Obi leaks 1 major secret about himself, his running mate Ahmed-Datti

In other news, Peter Obi described himself and his running mate Yusuf Ahmed-Datti as corrupt-free Nigerian leaders.

The flag bearer of the Labour Party gave the description during his campaign rally in Jos, Plateau state's capital city.

According to Obi, like his running mate, he has never stolen any fund which belongs to the Nigerian government.

Source: Legit.ng