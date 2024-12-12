Nigerian music blogger Ayo Jaguda has shared his take on the ongoing ruckus between Dapper Music, Muyeez, and Shallipopi

It will be recalled that Shallipopi and Muyeez shocked fans with their exit from Dapper Music after it was announced on social media

According to Ayo's observations, many things happened behind the scenes that the public is not aware of

Nigerian music blogger and owner of Jaguda, Ayo, has shared his take on the ongoing brouhaha between Dapper Music, a label owned by Damilola Akinwunmi.

The drama between the label and two of his signees caused Nigerians to focus on the background dealings.

Ayo took to his Twitter page, where he shared that Dapper did nothing wrong. He said he spent millions to promote them and needs to recoup.

Ayo wrote:

"This whole thing is making it seem like dapper did something wrong while it’s just business , dem run farm for una , shoot 60m videos that was probably giving like 10m views lol . He spent money and has to recoup."

How fans reacted to Ayo's post

@omotayo_ace:

"How about honest transparency with the artist. Like, come on, na the amount wey we spend be this one, na the amount wey we don make be this oo, we still dey expect XYZ amount on. It’s not that hard, most of una just be thieves."

@DbossItz:

"That one come mean say make you no feed artist way get the song ? Muyeez said many nights he went to bed hungry , and him song Dey no 1."

@cuterizey:

"Nah the farm work they make those artistes feel say dem don arrive, not knowing that farming don't bring revenue."

@S4S02:

"My observation. Since it was unveiled Dapper was dating baci was when some pple started having agenda and Co. And what most of this pple dnt understand is, a quiet person is more dangerous than a loud marley. This moves can reck all of their career if he stands on business."

@xybox:

"Most naija artistes sign their initials record contracts from a position of weakness. That’s why they will always look for ways to break the shackles once they have sufficient clout."

@Bilionaire_Bish:

"How about transparency? If he was carried along with regard to expenses am sure he would have made a more reasonable decision all along."

@RugPullRaiderr:

"The lifestyle cost na u nor know. Now we done know 🤣."

