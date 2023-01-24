Peter Obi has been adopted by the National Conscience Party as its 2023 presidential election candidate

The adoption and endorsement of Obi by the NCP was done by the national chairman of the party, Yunusa Tanko

Tanko said that the party has come to the realisation that the manifesto of the Labour Party and the character of Peter Obi and his running mate align with NCP's ideologies

The National Conscience Party (NCP) on Monday, January 23, announced that it has adopted Peter Obi of the Labour party as its 2023 presidential candidate.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, the national chairman of NCP, Yunusa Tanko, who doubles as the spokesperson for the Labour Party's Presidential Campaign Council said members of the NCP would be mobilised to vote for Obi nationwide.

The National Conscience Party has adopted Peter Obi as its 2023 presidential candidate. Photo: Peter Obi

Buttressing his party's decision, Tanko said that the manifesto of the Labour party and Peter Obi's character align with the philosophy and ideologies of NCP.

His words:

“The NCP, one of the foremost political parties in Nigeria is pleased to announce its adoption of the Labour Party’s presidential flag bearer, ex-governor Peter Obi and his vice, Senator Datti Baba Ahmed as its choice for the fourth coming February 25th Presidential election,” the statement reads.

“We have studied both the party’s manifesto and the characters of the ex-governor Peter Obi and Datti Baba Ahmed carefully and we believe that the labour party’s candidates have what it takes to earn our trust and confidence."

Challenges with INEC

In addition to the announcement, Tanko said that the NCP is still facing challenges of deregistration of the party with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also said that the NCP adoption and endorsement have been officially communicated to Labour Party.

He noted:

“We will mobilize our members and supporters nationwide to canvass and vote for the labour party candidature because we share their philosophy and manifesto."

