The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has called for the arrest of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The opposition party made this move while reacting to the recent call for the arrest of Atiku by the APC presidential campaign council.

PDP releases damaging details against Tinubu

This was made known through a statement signed by Bashorun Dele Momodu, Director, Strategic Communication, Paul Ibe Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala Spokesperson Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant, Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar and Charles Aniagwu on Sunday, January 22nd.

In the statement, the PDP campaign team urged the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Nigeria Police Force, the Office of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and the Department of State Services to arrest and prosecute Tinubu.

Integrity question, PDP queries

"In a bid to shield his shady lifestyle from public scrutiny, the so-called godfather of Lagos politics has continued to evade debates. He will possibly also avoid future gatherings where he will have to speak extemporaneously to a crowd not pre-selected for his benefit.

"Tinubu’s life, primary and secondary school records, family lineage and even work records remain fraudulent. Today, he is planning on becoming Nigeria’s President. Imagine such a man having the keys to Nigeria’s treasury and having full control of the NDLEA, the EFCC, the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force? This will be the worst scandal in the history of mankind.

"The effect will be far worse than the kleptocracy of the Sani Abacha years where over $5 billion were stolen. More importantly, Nigeria cannot have a Pablo Escobar as President.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Waziri Atiku Abubakar is the most investigated former Vice-President in the history of Nigeria. He has been probed both locally and internationally but no dirt can be pinned on him. He also has not been charged for any crime locally or internationally.

"Even during the last Presidential election, the APC made efforts to ensure that Atiku would not travel to the United States of America but this failed. Curiously, Tinubu himself has not travelled to the United States. One wonders what he is afraid of.

"Tinubu does not enjoy immunity. We hereby call on the EFCC, the NDLEA, the Nigeria Police Force, the Office of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and the Department of State Services to arrest and prosecute him.

We hereby call on Tinubu, the corn-man to drop his Presidential ambition for the sake of Nigeria

"We hereby call on Tinubu, the corn-man to drop his Presidential ambition for the sake of Nigeria." The PDP stated.

APC gives EFCC, ICPC 72 hours to arrest Atiku

Legit.ng reported earlier that The Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organization called for the arrest and prosecution of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for alleged money laundering and a breach of the penal and criminal codes.

The organisation made the call during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, January 16, where they maintained that Atiku does not enjoy immunity.

Addressing newsmen, the heads of media directorates of the organisation, Dele Alake, Festus Keyamo, Bayo Onanuga, Femi Fani-Kayode, and Idris Mohammed, also urged Atiku to resign his candidature and apologise to Nigerians for allegedly using private accounts to siphon monies from the public treasury.

