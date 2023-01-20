Nigerians have been asked to vote for the right leader in the forthcoming general election as it is an opportunity to make things right in the country

In fact, religious leaders who gave this charge have also urged the electorates, and their members not to ignore the election exercise, rather they should participate fully and exercise their civic responsibility

Interestingly, Catholic Bishops are of the opinion that the 2023 polls will determine to a large extent the nation's next destination as the election outcome could either break or mar the country

A report by Vanguard has it that an appeal has gone to Nigerians, to understand the forthcoming general elections as most critical, as the outcome will determine the way forward for the nation.

The appeal was part of an eight-point communique issued on Thursday, January 19th, by the Catholic Bishops of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, after their two-day meeting at the Villa Assumpta, Owerri.

Catholic Bishops send message to Nigerians

The clerics said:

“This election will make or mar our country. We cannot afford to miss this opportunity. We pray for the dawn of a new Nigeria, where our children can look forward with hope.

“Nigerians should rise and vote, and vote rightly, so that we elect visionary, honest and compassionate leaders, with hearts that beat for the welfare of one and all, in our nation.”

A message to INEC

The Catholic Bishops were also of the view that the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, and the expansion of voter access to polling units, for the first time in 25 years, were good reasons for optimism.

They charged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to “discharge its duty with utmost sense of responsibility, transparency, eschew corrupt practices and avoid all forms of monetary inducement from the politicians and their agents.”

