Olisa Metuh, a former spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that is remains non-partisan as it concerns Nigerian politics

Metuh said he is committed to contributing to issues and efforts that would deepen Nigeria's democracy and encourage good governance

The former PDP spokesperson's reaction follows a report indicating his possible involvement in partisan politics

A former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, has reiterated his earlier stand about being non-partisan on issues of politics across Nigeria.

In a statement personally signed by Metuh and seen by Legit.ng the former opposition's spokesperson said he is no longer involved in partisan politics even as the 2023 election draws near.

Olisa Metuh has said that he is committed to deepening Nigeria's democracy. Photo: Olisa Metuh

Source: Facebook

Metuh's reaction follows a publication by The Niche online edition of Thursday, January 19, which insinuated that he was still actively involved in politics.

Setting the record straight, Metuh said he never had an interview with The Niche nor spoken to any of its staff, representatives or the media on matters relating to partisan politics in the past three months.

He said:

"For the avoidance of doubt, since my resignation from partisan politics in October, 2022, which was widely reported, I have never made any statement to the media on any matter relating to partisan politics or the fortunes of any political Party or candidate under any stand whatsoever.

"I worked and served my party faithfully for over 20 years. In my time I rose to become one of the most influential party officers and I assisted and influenced the careers of a whole lot of legislators, ministers and governors. I now seek to assist and influence the affairs of citizens no matter their political leaning."

Focusing on his private life

Further speaking the former PDP chieftain said he has since focused on his private life after his announcement in October 2022, that he would be staying away from partisan politics.

He also reiterated his commitment to engaging in areas that could help deepen Nigeria's democracy and governance in Nigeria and globally.

His added:

"There are so many areas to help the nation besides any quest for personal promotion and/or offices.

"I remain committed to my conviction, as I stated in October 2022, that being non-partisan is a sacrifice which gives me the status to work for the strategic interest and well-being of the Nigerian people without the hindrance of partisanship."

