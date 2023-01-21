On Monday, January 16, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) opened its portal for the 2023 recruitment exercise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to the service, all interested Nigerians are expected to apply as the process is for those willing to join the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board.

In the application process listed on the service's website applicants are expected to undergo 12 hurdles to be successful.

The Nigerian Immigration Service is currently recruiting for different positions. Photo: NIS

Source: UGC

The 12 highlights for the application process include:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Adhering to the deadline of the application

The NIS on its website said the application will commence on Monday, January 16, 2023, and will end after two weeks, that is January 30, 2023.

2 Application method

All applications must be done online as the applicants are expected to log on to the NIS recruitment portal, fill out and submit their forms.

In addition, every completed form should be printed out including the referee forms that will be submitted during the screening process.

3. Applicants' nationality

All prospective applicants for the NIS are expected to be Nigerians by birth, foreigners are not welcomed to apply.

4. Application documents

Some of the documents needed for the NIS application include the National Identity Number, e-copy of certificates and requisite qualifications in the section of the application, and certificates of medical fitness from government-recognised hospitals.

5. Drug test

There must be evidence of drug and other substance tests from applicants. These tests are part of the prerequisite to qualify every applicant

6. Financial stability

Although the NIS did not state an amount to have for its financial status, it said any of its applicants must not be ‘financially embarrassed’.

7. Age limits

All applicants must be between the ages of 18 years and 30 years with the exception of doctors and pharmacists who must not be more than 35 years.

8. Computer Literacy

Although, this is not a must to have, the NIS has considered it an added advantage for applicants.

9. Chest measurement

The applicant’s chest measurement only applies to men and must not be less than 0.87.

10. Submission of certificates

According to the NIS any certificate or qualification not declared and accepted during documentation should not be accepted after the recruitment.

11. Multiple applications

The service has said that all candidates with multiple applications will be disqualified.

12. Mode of examination

The recruitment exam mode shall be a Computer-Based Test for shortlisted candidates and an appropriate time and date shall be communicated.

Japa: Peter Obi Speaks on Plans to Improve Ranking of Nigerian Passport, Woo Investors

Peter Obi of the Labour Party promised to improve the ranking of the Nigerian passport if he is elected as president in February.

The former governor of Anambra state said his administration will woo investors back to do business in Nigeria.

According to Obi, corruption has become Nigeria's biggest challenge and must be tackled collectively.

Finally, Chatham House speaks on why Atiku hasn't joined its conversation like Tinubu, Obi

In other news, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to respond to an invitation by the Chatham House Institute.

This was disclosed by the director of the Africa Programme, Alex Vines, at the institute on Monday, January 16.

Vines said that Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP will be at the institute on January 17 and 18.

Source: Legit.ng