The Nigerian immigration service has announced a job vacancy to recruit new officers in four different positions in 2023

Every Nigerian within the age limit is allowed to give it a try and the recruitment is absolutely free

The application period will only last two weeks after which a computer-based test will be conducted

The Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) has called on interested applicants for its various vacant positions.

NIS stated this in a report published on its website, verified social media pages, and other national dalliers

The positions are categorized under the Superintendent Cadre, Inspectorate Cadre, and Assistant Cadre.

Superintendent Cadre comes with the ranking superintendent of Immigration (SI) for professional Doctors and other 11 professionals.

There is also a Deputy Superintendent of Immigration for pharmacists and the inspectorate Cadre category comes with a ranking Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI), only graduates with Bsc can apply for this position.

For the inspectorate Cadre, the position is open for graduates with National Diploma (ND), NCE or Advance NABTEB ) while Assistant Cadre is for Senior school certificate holders,/NECO, GCE.

The computer-based test is scheduled to hold for qualified candidates two weeks after.

Further details of the application can be found here is the application link.

Immigration passport promise

NIS in another report has revealed it is committed to issuing passports between three and six weeks post-biometric capture, where there are no technical hitches or application irregularities.

Tony Akuneme, the NIS spokesperson in a statement quoting Isa Jere the Comptroller-General, noted that the three to six weeks period would be achieved, only when there were no inconsistencies in the NIN of applicants.

UK releases list of firms ready to sponsor skilled Nigerian visa

Meanwhile, in another report, the UK government has released a list of licensed companies that are willing to sponsor the relocation of skilled workers.

Some of the companies are in technology, commerce, and engineering among several others.

This option will give Nigerians who want to relocate abroad but lack the necessary funds.

