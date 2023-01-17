Peter Obi of the Labour Party has promised to improve the ranking of the Nigerian passport once he is elected as president in February

The former governor of Anambra state said that his administration will woo investors back to do business in Nigeria

According to Obi, Corruption has become Nigeria's biggest challenge and must be tackled collectively

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that if elected into office as president of Nigeria, his administration will ensure that the green passport becomes the pride of the citizens.

Obi while speaking at the Chatham House on Monday, January 16, said his administration will work towards getting youths and other citizens who have fled the country to return to Nigeria.

Obi has promised to improve the strength of the Nigerian passport. Photo: Peter Obi, Guardian

Source: Twitter

At the event monitored virtually by Legit.ng, the former Anambra state governor said many Nigerians are eager to come back home.

Obi's words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Investors will come back, those who left, even the young people who are today leaving will come back, we want to bring them back.

"Nigerians are prepared to come back if they can find that they have a country to go back to, this green passport, people must be proud to use it."

Corruption is Nigeria's biggest bane

Promising that corruption which has become the order of the day in Nigeria will be reduced to its barest minimum, Obi said all Nigerians must be involved in the task to end it.

His words:

"We will fight and stop corruption. The first thing about stopping corruption is yourself. If you're not involved, your wife is not involved, your family is not involved, and those around you are not involved, you reduce it (corruption) by over 50 per cent.

"And that's what I am going to do and I am sure of course you know that we are committed. We can't disappoint these youths, we must build a new Nigeria."

Finally, Chatham House speaks on why Atiku hasn't joined its conversation like Tinubu, Obi

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to respond to an invitation by the Chatham House Institute.

This was disclosed by the director of the Africa Programme, Alex Vines, at the institute on Monday, January 16.

According to Vines, Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP will be at the institute on January 17 and 18.

53 years after civil war: Peter Obi says a new Nigeria is realizable, lists plans ahead of 2023 election

Peter Obi restated his commitment towards ensuring a new Nigeria once he is elected president in February.

The flag bearer of the Labour Party said the focus of every Nigerian across the globe is to make sure that the labour of their heroes past is not in vain.

The former governor said equity, justice and fairness will eliminate the growing activities of terrorists and criminals alike.

Source: Legit.ng