Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to respond to an invitation by the Chatham House institute

This was disclosed by the director of the Africa Programme, Alex Vines, at the institute on Monday, January 16

According to Vines, the Independent National Electoral Commission's chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP will be at the institute on January 17 and 18

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar failed to honour an invitation for a Chatham House conversation, the director of the Africa Programme, Alex Vines, has said.

Vines said that the institute had earlier sent an invitation to Atiku for a conversation just like it did with Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chatham House has said that Atiku Abubakar failed to respond to the institute's invitation like other presidential candidates. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Speaking while delivering an opening remark when hosting Labour Party's flag bearer at the institute, Vines said Atiku did not respond to an invitation sent to him.

The Chatham House had earlier hosted the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress and is currently hosting Peter Obi at the institute.

Daily Nigerian reports that Vines said that will host the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmoud Yakubu, and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso, INEC chairman to appear in Chatham House

According to Vines, Yakubu and Kwankwaso will be hosted on Tuesday, and Wednesday, January 17 and 18 respectively.

His words:

“We have sent an invitation to the candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar but he is yet to reply to our invitation."

