Osun Polls: Gov Adeleke Exposes Oyetola’s Plot To Buy Over Election Tribunal
- Fresh revelations have emerged over the ongoing election tribunal proceedings in Osun state
- Incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke accused his predecessor Gboyega Oyetola of trying to buy over the juries
- He, however, expressed optimism that the people's mandate will stand and prevail at the end of the day
Osun, Osogbo - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has revealed that his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola tried to buy over the verdict of the tribunal in his favour.
The Osun state governor disclosed this development on Tuesday, January 17 in Osogbo the state capital at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally.
He said:
“Yes, we are aware that Oyetola and his gang are looking for all possible means to buy their way. We have trust in the integrity of our jurists who are handling the tribunal case. They are men and women of impeccable character."
He, however, thanked his supporters for standing by him throughout the process of the proceedings at the election tribunal.
As reported by TheCable, Gov. Adeleke said:
“I can’t thank the people of Osun enough for standing by me and the party during the governorship. I presented myself to dare the government of APC. God and the people of Osun supported me, and today, here we are. God helped us; we defeated the incumbent.”
Governor Adeleke said he is optimistic that the people's mandate will prevail while urging electorates in the state to vote for their senatorial candidate in the forthcoming elections in February.
He said:
“Your mandate is secured. By God and people, nothing will derail the peoples’ mandate. Our judiciary is for the people, by the people and of the people.”
Source: Legit.ng