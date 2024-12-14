Commercial motorcyclists popular called Okada riders attacked a police station and beat up officers in Ondo state

The Okada riders attacked the police station after a commercial driver destroyed the motorcycle of one of their colleagues

The angry motorcyclists assaulted the police officers and seized a mobile telephone of a top ranking at the police station

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Oka-Akoko, Ondo state - Operatives of the Ondo state police command have arrested two motorcyclists attacking a station and beating up officers.

The commercial motorcyclists attacked a police station in Oka-Akoko, Akoko South West local government area of Ondo state.

Two of the motorcyclists have been arrested for attacking the police station

Source: Original

As reported by Vanguard, the Okada riders invaded the police station after accusing the police of hiding a commercial driver who destroyed the motorcycle of one of their colleagues.

They alleged that the motorcycle was destroyed due to the driver’s reckless driving on Epinmi Road in the community.

A top police officer said the officers to some persons to the hospital after receiving a call about the fatal accident.

“Not quite long, we saw many people trooping to the station, demanding that they wanted to see a driver who hit the motorcyclist.

“We were trying to address the situation when they used sticks to beat our officers and snatched a phone. We tried to prevent them from causing mayhem but there were about 100 who trooped to the station"

Legit.ng recalls that motorcycle riders attacked a police station in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state and attempted to burn it down, following the death of their colleague.

After being prevented from carrying out the act, they proceeded to burn a police van and attacked an officer.

The attackers blamed the policemen for being responsible for the death of their colleague who had an accident as he tried to evade a checkpoint.

Motorcyclists attack police barrack.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that police in Ondo state witnessed an uproar from commercial motorcyclists popularly referred to as Okada riders.

There was panic in the area as the policemen and their family members fled the Division A barrack after an attempt to attack the place.

The ugly incident led to the death of three persons and caused panic among the officers in the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng