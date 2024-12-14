Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest showed that aside from being a businessman, he could also flaunt his football skills

In a video, he and his associates decided to team up for a football match and they played the game cheerfully

Several netizens shared their takes after he scored a goal and celebrated with his teammates, he also sent a message to Chelsea Football Club

Celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has showed off his football skills on a pitch with his associates.

He took the ball and dribbled his opponents before he scored. Some netizens noted that the goal was offside. However, others felt the person Cubana Chiefpriest dribbled was not a good footballer.

Cubana Chiefpriest dribbles his mates during football game. Image credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The celebrity barman was excited about the goal and he celebrated the moment with his teammates on the football pitch.

He also called on Chelsea Football Club to sign him since they could not afford to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen in their team.

Watch Cubana Chiefpriest's video below:

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest scores goal

Check out some of the reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's goal below:

@the_real_tobe_official:

"That offside na blast but na that defender and keeper use head carry am."

@ogb_recent_:

"Offside."

@lexisali:

"That guy wey you dribble nah complete jebi

@therayztv:

"Lifestyle baller and also Baller inside football field. Ogini, ballership Akaria."

@deejayneptune:

"What a strike."

@iam_victoruche:

"Sweet goal. I like the finishing. For those saying offside there is nothing like offside in this game."

@smart_tzzz_sms:

"Watin Soso dey do there, hope say him score goal."

@mustardseedaba:

"Chelsea don't dull, make real Madrid no first una come for CP."

@celebritypr_1:

"Omo see moves na!"

@am_daddy_yo:

"You need to replace Jackson asap."

@ozornwa:

"E dey bodi see ball control."

Cubana Chiefpriest shares convoy of Anambra man

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest has shared how a man from Ukpor, Anambra state, stormed his village for Christmas.

He shared a video of the man travelling with a convoy of cars while some of his other cars were transported on trucks.

The socialite also spoke about how he would travel to his hometown and what the people should expect.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng