The Nigerian major opposition Peoples Democratic Party is yet to put its house in order, a few weeks before the 2023 presidential election

In fact, the crisis has heated deep into the party's roots that major stakeholders are picking sides leading to a fresh crisis in the PDP

At the moment, the Delta state chapter of the PDP is engulfed in a serious crisis following the move by the former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori

In a twist, the former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, has made a move that has thrown the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta state into a fresh crisis.

This is as Ibori threw his weight behind the ambition of the Delta South Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, Hon Joel Onowakpo-Thomas, THISDAY newspaper reported.

Chief James Ibori endorses the APC candidate. Photo credit: Jovi Tom

Source: Facebook

Why Ibori backed APC candidate

Ibori made this disclosure on Wednesday, January 18th, when the senatorial candidate visited the former governor in his country home in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, as part of his campaign and consultations to realise his dream of succeeding Senator James Manager in the upper chamber of the National Assembly through next month’s election.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Onowakpo-Thomas is a man of immense and undeniable capabilities that can deliver the desired democratic representation towards the transformation of the state and Delta South in particular,” the former governor said.

Ibori backed the APC candidate, PDP reacts angrily

The action of Ibori, a chieftain and two-term governor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has heightened growing disquiet among members of the party in the state.

This is because the state has witnessed several resignations of prominent members of the party, especially in Delta Central and Delta South senatorial districts of the state.

Although the party has also been receiving people defecting members from the APC and others, but many prominent PDP members announcing their resignation are believed to be strong Ibori loyalists.

PDP Crisis: Crack in G5 governors as strong Wike ally hints on reconciliation with Atiku

There seem to be cracks in the strong wall the aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have built over time.

The governors, under the umbrella of G5 Governors or Integrity Group, have vowed not to participate in the campaign of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, until the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, resigns.

The G5 Governors, which include Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, want Ayu to resign to pave way for Southern leadership of the party, in the name fairness and equity.

2023 Election: Tinubu hits at PDP, says Delta state not ATM for migratory politicians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, condemned the PDP for its failure to develop infrastructure in Delta state.

The presidential hopeful said the Niger Delta will stop being an ATM for the opposition after the 2023 election, where his party would be voted in.

The former governor of Lagos state promised to clean and develop the state in terms of infrastructure and other democratic benefits.

Source: Legit.ng