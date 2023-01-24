Atiku Abubakar on Monday, January 23rd stormed Asaba as he arrive at the Delta state capital with some high-ranking officers of the PDP and presidential campaign council members

But the PDP flagbearer and his camp were saddened by the development in Delta state as some party chieftains defected to the APC, a few weeks before the 2023 general election

Meanwhile, an aide to Atiku's running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, lampooned the members of the PDP who dumped the party for the APC in the state

There is a major shakeup in the Delta state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a prominent group dumped the party, a few weeks before the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting, senior special assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Media, Nelson Egware, berated some aggrieved members of the PDP who belong to the Delta Unity Group (DUG), for defecting to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Defection hits Delta PDP ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

PDP chieftains dumped party, and joined APC in Delta state

Egware noted that the development was an exercise in futility, THISDAY newspaper reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a statement signed on Monday, January 23rd, in Asaba, Egware described the DUG members as a group of failed politicians and intolerant losers who had their time in privileged positions in the past but have apparently failed to justify the privileged positions by impacting meaningfully in the lives of the people.

Describing the decision of the defecting PDP members in the DUG as the last kicks of a dying horse, Egware observed that no one pulls down the house he helped to build, Vanguard report added.

PDP Crisis: Disquiet in Delta as Ibori supports APC Senatorial Candidate

In a twist of events, the former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori made a move that has thrown the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta state, into fresh crisis.

This is as a result of Ibori throwing his weight behind the ambition of Hon Joel Onowakpo-Thomas, the Delta South Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2023 general elections.

Ibori made his choice public on Wednesday, January 18th, when the senatorial candidate visited the former governor in his country home in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, as part of his campaign and consultations towards realising his dream of succeeding Senator James Manager in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

2023 Elections: Tinubu hits at PDP, says Delta state not ATM for migratory politicians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, condemned the PDP for its failure to develop infrastructure in Delta state.

The presidential hopeful said the Niger Delta will stop being an ATM for the opposition after the 2023 elections, where his party would be voted in.

The former governor of Lagos state promised to clean and develop the state in terms of infrastructure and other democratic benefits.

Source: Legit.ng