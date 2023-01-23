Tonye Cole, the APC governorship flagbearer in Rivers state, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately step into the state's crisis and declare a state of emergency on the state

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Tonye Cole, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers state, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the state.

Cole posited that the political crisis rocking the state is due to Executive Orders 21 and 22 that governor Nyesom Wike recently signed, This Day reported.

Why APC wants governor Wike to be removed

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Sogbeye Eli, the Rivers APC 2023 campaign council's spokesperson, where Cole called on the president to immediately intervened.

The opposition in the state said the crisis bedevilling the state is due to the Governor's orders.

According to Cole, Rivers state opposition political parties are currently under siege with consistent violent attacks by thugs and hoodlums allegedly working for the governor's faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He alleged that the thugs mounted roadblocks in Egberu community, to obstruct the access of Magnus Abe, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), for a party meeting.

The governorship hopeful added that the attacks have been more audacious in other parts of the state with opposition parties and candidates being the targets.

Cole pointed out that the recent governorship campaign of the APC in the Rumuwoji playing grounds in the Mile 1 Diobu area of Port Harcourt, the state capital, was attacked with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Wike draws the battleline with Ayu over suspension of G5 loyalists

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has told the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, that the battle line has been drawn between the 2 camps.

Wike threatened that his camp will do everything legally possible to reveal all the illegalities in the party.

The governor described the recent suspension of some party members as rubbish, adding that the punitive move would not save the party.

