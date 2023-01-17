Ex-President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has dismissed the possibility of Peter Obi making any impact at the presidential polls

Saraki who is also the former Kwara state governor says Obi and his party do not have the national spread to solve the problems of Nigeria

He stated that the Labour Party bannerman's presidential ambition is a recipe for disaster

An influential chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Bukola Saraki says the candidacy of Peter Obi of the Labour Party will not give Nigeria its desired reform.

The ex-senate president during an interview with Arise TV on Monday, January, 16 described the lack of popularity of the Labour Party across the federation as a 'recipe for disaster.'

As reported by TheCable, Senator Saraki was quoted saying that “Labour Party does not have parliamentary seats” required to give a president the necessary backing.

The former Kwara state governor also noted that what is paramount to electorates and Nigerians is the review of the current constitution it operates with.'

He said:

“With great respect to the individuals particularly Peter [Obi]. Do not forget that what we run in Nigeria is a presidential system of government. When you go to that ballot box on the day of the election, you are voting for the party. You do not see individuals but parties.

“But for a party that does not have parliamentary seats from day one, there is a recipe for disaster because you know that the executive and the legislature are not going to the majority."

Senator Saraki pointed out that the Labour Party's lack of presence in the legislature may not allow them to achieve their goals, especially in the line of constitutional and other reforms.

He stated that even investors will want to see favourable legislation that will foster the fortunes of their investment in the country.

Senator Saraki said:

“A small party that does not spread across the country even if it produced a president, we are not going to see the changes Nigerians want to see.”

The PDP chieftain went further to urge electorates for next month's elections to look beyond “small parties selling dreams.”

He stated that his principal, Atiku Abubakar has a more veritable structure to help actualise the wants and needs of Nigerians across the federation.

