Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has once again made a strong request to the federal government

The Anambra state governor appealed to the federal government to sanction the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

He stated that he is willing to stand in as a surety for the embattled IPOB leader for his unconditional release

Anambra, Awka - The governor of Anambra state, Prof Charles Soludo has appealed to the federal government to grant the unconditional release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

As reported by The Nation, Governor Soludo stated that if his release cannot be unconditional, he will stand as a surety for the embattled IPOB leader.

Governor Soludo said the IPOB leader is needed back to help douse the state of insecurity in the southeast. Photo: Governor Charles Soludo

The former central bank governor made this appeal at the 2023 general election flag-off campaign of the All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA) in Awka, Anambra state capital.

He said:

“I am making a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally. If he cannot be released unconditionally, I want him to be released to me and I will stand surety for him.”

Why I want Nnamdi Kanu release - Gov Soludo

While speaking at the APGA rally, Governor Soludo stated that there is a need to bring Kanu back for a roundtable conversation to help salvage Anambra and other southeast states from their current state of insecurity.

According to Daily Independent, Governor Soludo was quoted saying:

“We need Nnamdi Kanu in the roundtable conversation to discuss the insecurity in the South East. We must end insecurity in the South East and we need Nnamdi Kanu to be around.”

Governor Soludo vowed to take responsibility for Nnamdi Kanu noting that he will make him available whenever the federal government needs his attention.

Kanu's ordeals can be traced back to when he was first arraigned in late 2015 and was granted bail in the first month of the second quarter of 2017.

Upon his release, Kanu was reported to have fled the country following an invasion orchestrated by the military on his residence in Umuahia, Abia state.

He was later captured and arrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria to continue his trial which has caused a lot of controversies and other insecurity challenges in the southeast region.

