Crisis erupted at the rally ground of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state on Wednesday, January 16.

PM News reports that one person is feared dead after the party campaign in Edo central senatorial district turned violent.

It was gathered that the campaign activities were placed on hold after the venue of the event was riddled with gunshots leaving one dead while many others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Sources who spoke on the incident said it started at the Ewu, Esan Central Local Government Area as the victims are currently recieving medical attention in an undisclosed facility.

Officials confirm the incident

Confirming the incident, the campaign director for the LGA, Anselm Ojezua, said one person was killed while many other sustained injuries at the venue of the rally.

Ojezua, in a statement signed on Thursday, January 19, said reports of the incident have been lodge at the police station for thorough investigations.

He also added that some leaders of the party who were disturbed by the incident have decided to lead members to a different location safe enough for the rally.

His words:

“The PDP, as a peace-loving political party which understands the place of the rule of law in a constitutional democracy, has reported this sad and unfortunate occurrence to the police for a thorough investigation into the matter

“We later heard of possible loss of lives in this incident, which has led us as a party to put on hold all political campaign rallies until the police come up with their investigation and findings.”

