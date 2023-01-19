Twin explosions have reportedly rocked the rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital on Thursday, January 19.

According to The Punch, no less than 3 people were injured at the rally which was going on at the Rumuwoji Playground in the state capital.

The affected persons were women and have been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Darlington Nwauju, the APC publicity secretary in the state confirmed the explosion, stating that it is an unfortunate development but the spokesperson of the police in the state, Iringe-Koko promised to speak on it soon.

Source: Legit.ng