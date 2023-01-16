INEC properties and facilities in the southeast continue to suffer attacks from unknown gunmen in the region

The latest attack occurred in Enugu state on Sunday, January 15, according to the election management body

Attacks on INEC facilities in the region have been frequent since last year in what looks like coordinated attacks to scare potential voters ahead of the 2023 polls

Enugu - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reported another attack on one of its facilities in Enugu south local government area, Enugu state.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by its commissioner and chairman, information and voter education commission, Festus Okoye, the electoral body said one of the policemen deployed to the location was also killed and another injured.

Okoye said stakeholders in the state will meet to discuss on how to prevent future reoccurrence. Photo credit: @SituationRoomNg

Source: Twitter

Okoye revealed that the attackers, who could not gain entry to the main building, razed the security gate house.

According to him, the incident occurred around 9 p m on Sunday night, January 15.

Part of the statement read:

“Of the two policemen deployed to protect the facility, one of them lost his life while the other sustained injuries and is receiving treatment.

“The commission prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased policeman and the speedy recovery of the injured.”

He said a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security in Enugu co-chaired by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Chukwuemeka Chukwu and the commissioner of police, Ahmed Ammani in the state has been convened to discuss the latest incident.

According to him, additional strategies for fortifying the offices and protecting the personnel and materials will be discussed at the meeting.

Insecurity: More trouble in Imo as suspected hoodlums invade, vandalise INEC office

Recall that an attack was recently aunched on an INEC office in Isu local government area of Imo state.

The development was confirmed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo state, Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu.

According to Agu, the facility was vandalised, but he added that the perpetrators were unable to gain access to the main building.

INEC finally releases list of 93.4 million registered voters

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 general elections, INEC recently revealed there are 93.4 million registered voters in Nigeria.

Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman, announced this on Wednesday, January 11, at a meeting with political parties at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

At the meeting, Yakubu presented the voters’ register to the political parties in accordance with the electoral act.

Source: Legit.ng