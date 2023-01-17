Nigerian youths will be dominating the 2023 general election, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission has said.

Mahmood Yakubu said that he is encouraged by the rate at which youths are interested in the forthcoming election

The INEC boss made this disclosure while speaking at the Chatham House Institute on Tuesday, January 17

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday, January 17, made an appearance at the Chatham House Institute.

Speaking during the conversation at the institute, Yakubu said the 2023 general election will be a poll for the younger Nigerians.

Yakubu noted that records available to the commission show that the election will be dominated by Nigerian youths.

Further stating that he is encouraged by the turnout of registered voters who are majorly youths, Yakubu said those who have collected their Permanent Voters Cards within the last month are over 600,000.

The INEC chairman informed the institute that out of 93.4 million registered voters in Nigeria, 37 million, that is 39 per cent, are young people between the ages of 18 and 34.

His words:

“And then they’re closely followed by 33.4 million or 35.3 per cent of middle-aged voters between the ages of 35 and 49.

“Put together, these two categories constitute 75.39 per cent of registered voters in Nigeria. So, actually, the 2023 election is the election of the young people because they have the numbers. Even the majority of the PVCs collected are collected by young people."

