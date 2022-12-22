The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suffered yet another fresh hit by hoodlums

INEC office in Isu Local Government Area was reportedly attacked and vandalised by hoodlums

Meanwhile, INEC confirmed that the mission of the vandals was unsuccessful, as they were unable to gain access to the main building

Imo, Owerri - In the build-up to the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has continued to encounter security challenges ahead of polls.

An emerging report has confirmed that another fresh attack has been launched on an INEC office in Isu Local Government Area.'

The national HQ of INEC says the attackers of the INEC office in Imo state were unable to access sensitive materials meant for next year's election. Photo: INEC

This development was confirmed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo State, Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu.

According to Agu, the tragic incident transpired in the early hours of Tuesday, December 20.

It was gathered that the facility was vandalised beyond normal but the perpetrators were unable to gain access to the main building.

As reported by the Leadership newspaper, further information about the attack was reeled out in a statement issued in Abuja by the national commissioner and chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

Okoye revealed the perpetrators vandalised the windows and burglary during the unruly attack.

INEC says sensitive materials safe

He stated that despite the attempt to gain access to the main building, the perpetrators were unable to.

Okoye said the commission has, however, moved the important sensitive materials to another location for safety.

In the same vein, he also assured that uncollected PVCs were still intact and ready for collection.

He said:

“The incident has been reported to the Police and other security agencies for necessary action.

“This is the fourth attack on INEC facilities in Imo State in less than three weeks following previous attacks on Orlu and Oru West Local Government Areas and the State Headquarters in Owerri."

Source: Legit.ng