The APC PCC spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, has expressed his readiness to go to jail if Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential flagbearer, won the 2023 election

Keyamo said he is not relenting in his decision to drag the PDP candidate to court over corruption allegations and other related offences

One Michael Achimugu, a whistleblower, has alleged that Atiku used SPV to steal public funds when he was VP between 1999 and 2007 and the APC and Keyamo are reacting to the allegation

Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, has reiterated his vow to drag the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar to court.

The APC chieftain planned to sue the PDP candidate over alleged money laundering and other related offences, Channels Television reported.

Keyamo renews vow to drag Atiku to court Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Why Atiku may drag Keyamo to court

In a viral video, one Michael Achimugu, a whistleblower, made an allegation against the Atiku, adding that the former vice president deployed Special Purpose Vehicles to embezzle money when he was in office between 1999 and 2007.

In reacting to the allegation, Keyamo and the APC PCC petitioned the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences (ICPC) to take action.

The ruling party gave Atiku 72 hours ultimatum to arrest the PDP presidential candidate over the corruption allegation.

On his part, the spokesperson of the PDP presidential campaign, Dino Melaye, said the allegation is merely a fairy tale, and that Atiku's camp would not engage the APC on the matter, but Keyamo said the court will decide if it is a fairy tale or not.

According to Keyamo, when the PDP brought out an old document about his principal, he challenged the opposition to heat their chest and go to court, now they're scared of the court.

He said:

“Whether Atiku Abubakar wins or not (of course, I know he is not going to win), I’m prepared to face persecution under his government. I am prepared to go to jail, I am prepared to be charged even if he wins the election.”

