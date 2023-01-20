Festus Keyamo, a serving minister and spokesperson of APC PCC, has asked the federal high court in Abuja to compel the EFCC, ICPC and CCB to prosecute Atiku Abubakar

Abubakar, who is the PDP presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election, was accused of money laundering when he was the vice president of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007

Keyamo, in a letter to chairmen of the anti-graft agencies, asked them to arrest Atiku within 72 hours but the commissions failed to arrest the PDP candidate as he has requested

FCT, Abuja - Festus Keyamo, the chief spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has dragged Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer in the 2023 election.

Keyamo took to his Twitter to share files of the suit filed against the PDP candidate after the 74 hours he gave to Nigeria's anti-graft agencies to arrest Atiku elapsed on Friday, January 20.

Also joined in the defendants are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Offences Related Commission (ICPC).

Keyamo, who is a senior advocate of Nigeria, has earlier given 72 hours ultimatum to the EFCC, ICPC and CBC in a letter dated January 16 and addressed to their chairmen.

The minister claimed that the former vice president should be arrested and prosecuted over his lie against the code of conduct for public officers, money laundering, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy.

Keyamo's demand for the arrest of Atiku followed a controversial video released by one Michael Achimugu, a former aide to the PDP presidential candidate.

Achimugu, in the video released some weeks ago, indicted Atiku with a series of allegations.

He claimed that between 1999 and 2007 when the PDP candidate was the vice president of Nigeria, he and his former boss, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, stole Nigeria's treasury through the term “Special Purpose Vehicles” (SPVs).

The senior advocate is now asking the federal high court to compel the anti-graft agencies to investigate and prosecute Atiku on Achimugu's allegations.

